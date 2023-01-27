Hello Scar & Shalewa! The Cast of “Shanty Town” Stun in New Photos

If you haven’t yet watched “Shanty Town,” here’s a good opportunity to meet the cast of the new Netflix film that everyone has been talking about.

The six-part Nigerian crime thriller by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah is about three hustlers in Lagos who join forces to fight the biggest and most brutal crime ring in the state.

Some of the stars, including Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke, Ali Nuhu, and the producer of the film, Chichi Nworah, united off camera to serve premium glam.

Chidi Mokeme

Mercy Eke

Ini Edo

Nancy Isime

Ali Nuhu

Chichi Nworah

The Cast

Photo Credit: Netflix/Nora Awolowo