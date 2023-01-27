Movies & TV
Hello Scar & Shalewa! The Cast of “Shanty Town” Stun in New Photos
If you haven’t yet watched “Shanty Town,” here’s a good opportunity to meet the cast of the new Netflix film that everyone has been talking about.
The six-part Nigerian crime thriller by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah is about three hustlers in Lagos who join forces to fight the biggest and most brutal crime ring in the state.
Some of the stars, including Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke, Ali Nuhu, and the producer of the film, Chichi Nworah, united off camera to serve premium glam.
Check on it!
Chidi Mokeme
Mercy Eke
Ini Edo
Nancy Isime
Ali Nuhu
Chichi Nworah
The Cast
Photo Credit: Netflix/Nora Awolowo