Connect with us

Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 10 Times Yemi Cregx Made Us Fall In Love With Suits

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Hello Scar & Shalewa! The Cast of "Shanty Town" Stun in New Photos

Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Sandra Pushed Herself to Excellence & Secured the Bag

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Twitter thread about grandparents and their grandkids is aww-worthy

BN TV Music Scoop

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Events Music Scoop

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

Movies & TV Scoop

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin... Here is Marvin's Life Before #BBTitans

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

BN TV Scoop

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 10 Times Yemi Cregx Made Us Fall In Love With Suits

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Yemi Cregx knows a thing or two about serving an unmissable, stylish look! The content creator and BBTitan housemate has a knack for looking good in anything in he wears.

From the perfect suit to elegant smart-casual ensembles, Yemi Cregx is the name to know for elevated menswear inspiration.

Here are 10 times he made us fall in love with suits

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

9

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nollywood Gets its First Dance at Sundance Via “Mami Wata”
css.php