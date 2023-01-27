Life Before #BBTitans: 10 Times Yemi Cregx Made Us Fall In Love With Suits



Yemi Cregx knows a thing or two about serving an unmissable, stylish look! The content creator and BBTitan housemate has a knack for looking good in anything in he wears.

From the perfect suit to elegant smart-casual ensembles, Yemi Cregx is the name to know for elevated menswear inspiration.

Here are 10 times he made us fall in love with suits

1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

10