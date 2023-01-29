The First Pair to be Evicted from the #BBTitans House Tonight is #SanTheo – Sandra & Theo

Tonight, we saw Sandra and Theo Traw (SanTheo) exit the Big Brother Titans house.

As usual, we welcomed the ever-stylish Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka onto the stage this evening. Getting to the stage, Theo Traw expressed that he was “at a loss for words. I wanted to stay a little longer.” As to why he didn’t get to do that, he thinks he didn’t do enough to “engage more with the housemates,” going on to show frustration that he “didn’t get much from them in terms of trying to have conversation.”

Sandra, for her part, seemed a bit more upbeat, even though her eviction came as a surprise. “I wasn’t expecting to go out.” When pressed if she thought it might be her fiery personality that had her in the other housemates’ sights during nominations, she responded with, “you know the vibes. I’m always fire. I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.”

***

