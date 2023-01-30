Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

BN TV Living

The Chicken Suya Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks Sisi Yemmie!

BN TV Living

Velvety Foodies shares two ways to make pounded yam without a mortar in new vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for “Love In A Pandemic” starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon & Teniola Aladese

BN TV Music

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Living

Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV's “A Day In The Life”

BN TV Music

Zlatan releases official video for “Astalavista” featuring Young Jonn

BN TV

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Nigerian actress, producer and on air personality Beverly Naya is the guest on the new episode of Chude Jideonwo’s podcast show, #WithChude.

In this deeply emotional episode, Beverly opens up about being a victim of bullying, navigating constant verbal abuse from her peers as a child, battling with skin issues, trauma, blossoming and lots more.

On her bullying experiences, she says:

“I think I talked about it a little bit in the documentary but then, you know, like my formative years, I was always getting bullied for one thing or the other. So matter what school I was in or whatever, I always felt that there was something that I was going to get attacked for. When I was younger I was an ugly duckling, I wasn’t a cute kid. I don’t care what my mom says, I was not a cute kid.

So I has crooked teeth, eczema, I just didn’t look good. As far as I was concerned and as far people around me concerned. I used to get called snake skin, buck teeth, light bulb head, football legs, just different kind of stuff. And then I just blossomed. My skin cleared, I got braces, and yeah, I just kinda blossomed and I started to feel kind of beautiful for the first time in my life around 16 and I think I probably was owning it a bit too much for some people in my school. I got bullied for that and it really broke me, because I was like ‘look, I can’t win’. when I was younger, I was getting bullied for being ugly and unattractive, and now I finally feel like I’m beautiful and I’m trying to own it, that’s now the problem. I’m now getting bullied for that. So, I got ganged up on and ended up with a black eye, a chipped tooth, on the same day.”

Watch:

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview. You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 
css.php