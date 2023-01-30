Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

Since hearing that MTV Shuga will be returning for a new season, we’ve been wondering who would be joining the new cast.

This season, MTV Shuga is all about empowering female creatives, with an 80% female cast in front of the camera. It is produced by 1Pod Pictures, a Nigerian company that is run by women and has the youngest producers who have ever worked on MTV Shuga Naija.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Sharon Jatto will all be back on MTV Shuga. The new faces added to the cast are Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Ilooise Omohinmi, Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ben Touitou, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, John Njamah, Kiki Omeili, Chioma Edak, Francis Onwochei, and Bolaji Ogunmola.

Over a thousand young people from all over the world submitted audition videos to MTV Shuga Naija’s online auditions in 2022. Winners Kanaga Emmanuel Eme (BBTitans) and Chioma Edak have been cast as the show’s lead characters, with the other actors picked for supporting roles.

“The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches and positively impacts millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives.” remarked Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija.

MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 will focus on teenagers and young adults as they strive to find their place in an increasingly harsh environment. Among the many intriguing plots to be explored are an arranged marriage, toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19 death, gender-based violence, and a relationship complicated by HIV.

“In partnership with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund and Paramount, we will focus on spotlighting the importance of HIV self-testing and accessibility of testing kits, Gender-Based Violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, gender capacity building and modern contraception. Also, through our partnerships with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), the Lagos State Domestic and sexual violence agency (DSVA), the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Hello Lagos, we aim to provide support and direct our audience to the relevant agencies who will offer the required counselling and treatment they need,” confirmed Adesiyan.

This season was directed by Adeola Osunkojo, Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa, and Kayode Kasum.

The new season of MTV Shuga Naija will premiere on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72), BET, and the free-to-air platform, NTA later this year. All episodes of the season will also be available on Netflix and YouTube.