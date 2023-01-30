Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

BN TV Living

The Chicken Suya Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks Sisi Yemmie!

BN TV Living

Velvety Foodies shares two ways to make pounded yam without a mortar in new vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for “Love In A Pandemic” starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon & Teniola Aladese

BN TV Music

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Living

Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV's “A Day In The Life”

BN TV Music

Zlatan releases official video for “Astalavista” featuring Young Jonn

BN TV

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Since hearing that MTV Shuga will be returning for a new season, we’ve been wondering who would be joining the new cast.

This season, MTV Shuga is all about empowering female creatives, with an 80% female cast in front of the camera. It is produced by 1Pod Pictures, a Nigerian company that is run by women and has the youngest producers who have ever worked on MTV Shuga Naija.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Sharon Jatto will all be back on MTV Shuga. The new faces added to the cast are Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Ilooise Omohinmi, Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ben Touitou, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, John Njamah, Kiki Omeili, Chioma Edak, Francis Onwochei, and Bolaji Ogunmola.

Over a thousand young people from all over the world submitted audition videos to MTV Shuga Naija’s online auditions in 2022. Winners Kanaga Emmanuel Eme (BBTitans) and Chioma Edak have been cast as the show’s lead characters, with the other actors picked for supporting roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV Shuga Naija (@mtvshuganaija_)

“The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches and positively impacts millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives.” remarked Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija.

MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 will focus on teenagers and young adults as they strive to find their place in an increasingly harsh environment. Among the many intriguing plots to be explored are an arranged marriage, toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19 death, gender-based violence, and a relationship complicated by HIV.

“In partnership with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund and Paramount, we will focus on spotlighting the importance of HIV self-testing and accessibility of testing kits, Gender-Based Violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, gender capacity building and modern contraception. Also, through our partnerships with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), the Lagos State Domestic and sexual violence agency (DSVA), the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Hello Lagos, we aim to provide support and direct our audience to the relevant agencies who will offer the required counselling and treatment they need,” confirmed Adesiyan.

This season was directed by Adeola Osunkojo, Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa, and Kayode Kasum.

The new season of MTV Shuga Naija will premiere on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72), BET, and the free-to-air platform, NTA later this year. All episodes of the season will also be available on Netflix and YouTube. 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 
css.php