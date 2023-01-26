Mary Waireri’s “Exiles” has been selected for development by Sony Pictures Television & EbonyLife Media’s Writers Initiative ‘Àlọ́’

Connect with us

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

 on


Mary Waireri’s series “Exiles” has been selected for development by Àlọ́, a platform set up by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television to facilitate the stories and growth of writers from Africa.

“Exiles,” written by the London-based Kenyan screenwriter follows the story of a “Kenyan-born British doctor’s return to the country she fled as a young girl to find her twin brother who goes missing while investigating a government cover-up. Soon, she finds herself drawn into a dark conspiracy.”

Waireri’s screenplay won the FilmarketHub 2020 screenwriting competition and also made the shortlists for the 2020 BBC Scriptworks and Thousand Films screenwriting competition.

Sharing her excitement on the development Waireri said: “As a lover of thriller, horror, and sci-fi, I’m interested in exploring the many dimensions of the African diaspora and diaspora experiences through a grounded genre lens. I’m excited to work with the teams at Sony Pictures Television and EbonyLife to bring Exiles to life.”

Mo Abudu while congratulating the screenwriter and speaking of the partnership said: “I am excited and thrilled with the progress that we have made with the Alo initiative. It creates an opportunity for another story to be told from our continent, for another voice to be heard. Congratulations to Mary on her submission and selection and we look forward to bringing ‘Exiles’ to the world in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

