Dolapo Morgan sits with Koko Kalango to discuss “Taking the Limits Off God” on the new episode of “Colours of Life”



Christian lifestyle talk show, “Colours of Life” is back with a new edition

In this episode, Koko Kalango sits with Dolapo Morgan, an entrepreneur and management consultant, to discuss the topic, “Taking The Limits Off God.”

Dolapo talks about working through an application process for a job, the anxiety that followed the process, how God helped her achieve more than she expected, disappointment about not getting into her preferred school, rejection becoming redirection, holding onto her faith and many more.

Watch: