Dolapo Morgan sits with Koko Kalango to discuss "Taking the Limits Off God" on the new episode of "Colours of Life"

Dolapo Grey's Ayamase Recipe is a Must-Try

Watch Episode 3 of the High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

Sisi Yemmie Shares Her Recipe for Shrimp Mac & Cheese in New Vlog

Watch Marvin talk about His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship with Jaypee and Yaya

Swanky Jerry talks ‘Fake It Till You Make It’ on “Toke Moments”

Hawa Magaji chats with Allysyn on New Episode of “Who’s In My House”

Taymi B discusses Women vs Society on the “Me, Her and Everything Else” Podcast

Yaya talks about Her Time in the #BBTitans House, What She’d Have Done Differently & Relationship with Marvin

Angela Okorie joins Episode 7 of The Honest Bunch Podcast | Watch

Published

7 hours ago

 on


Christian lifestyle talk show, “Colours of Life” is back with a new edition

In this episode, Koko Kalango sits with Dolapo Morgan, an entrepreneur and management consultant, to discuss the topic, “Taking The Limits Off God.”

Dolapo talks about working through an application process for a job, the anxiety that followed the process, how God helped her achieve more than she expected, disappointment about not getting into her preferred school, rejection becoming redirection, holding onto her faith and many more.

Watch:

