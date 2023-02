Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo better known as Swanky Jerry is Toke Makinwa’s guest on the latest episode of her show, “Toke Moments.”

On this episode titled “Fake It Till You Make It”, Swanky shares his story of how he got into the fashion industry, life before going to the University, his strong belief in himself, his light bulb moment, networking and lots more.

Watch the episode below: