Reality TV star and model, Allysyn Audu is Hawa Magaji’s guest on this episode of “Who’s In My House.”

Allysyn talks about her time in Babcock University, working to be financially independent, leaving her 9-5 job, auditioning for Big Brother Naija, all the emotions she felt before getting into Biggie’s house, her brands and what’s she currently working on.

Watch the full interview below: