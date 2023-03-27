Connect with us

To aid the Personal needs of Individuals, Blessmi has raised over a 100 Million Naira since their Inception in 2022

Mfonobong Inyang: Giving Women Their Flowers This History Month

A Salute to Women's Excellence: Access Bank commences International Women's Day 2023 Celebrations with Honours

Nigerian Charcoal Artist Joshua Osariemen Akugbe Shares His Journey as an Artist & His Creative Process

A Conversation with Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa

Uche Pedro, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Oluseun Onigbinde, Peace Hyde... Meet the WEF Young Global Leaders Class of 2023

Visually Impaired PhD Holder Farisai Mlambo Champions Inclusivity for Teachers in Schools

Meet the Women on She Leads Africa’s “Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls” List

Real Warri Pikin Supports 20 Women Entrepreneurs with Grants on IWD 2023

This 50-year old Nurse turned DJ is Saving Lives Through Her Community Doctor Radio Show in Benue

Blessmi, an innovative fundraising platform designed to help individuals and organisations raise funds for good causes and personal needs, has announced a significant milestone of 100 million Naira raised on its platform since its launch in March 2022.

Blessmi offers a distinct advantage over other fundraising platforms by providing visibility, verification, tracking, accountability, and ease of use for fundraisers. It also allows fundraisers to be supported from anywhere in the world and offers multiple user functions, including privacy mode, verification, recurring fundraisers, and more.

The platform has a strong focus on personal needs, ranging from medical to educational and financial needs, and addresses the market gap left by global fundraising platforms that exclude Africa. With Blessmi, anyone can set up a fundraiser and receive support from friends, family, and sympathizers, regardless of their geographical location.

Blessmi’s application is fast evolving and built on strong partnerships with leading payment providers, offering donors multiple options to support fundraisers with stringent verification processes. It fosters an environment of trust and reliability in raising and distributing funds to its users.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in such a short period of time,” said Blessmi’s co-founders, Adegbe and Esin.

We are committed to making a real difference in people’s lives by providing a safe, reliable, and easy-to-use platform for fundraising. Our vision is to become the go-to platform for fundraisers across Africa and beyond.

Blessmi is a tech-for-good company and plans to ramp up its operations in 2023. The application is available for registration, setting up fundraisers, and donating at www.blessmi.com.

For more information, visit the website or follow @_blessmi on all social media platforms. You can as well contact Lovejoy Okolie via email: [email protected] or call +2349058566125 .

