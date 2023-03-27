To aid the Personal needs of Individuals, Blessmi has raised over a 100 Million Naira since their Inception in 2022

Blessmi, an innovative fundraising platform designed to help individuals and organisations raise funds for good causes and personal needs, has announced a significant milestone of 100 million Naira raised on its platform since its launch in March 2022.

Blessmi offers a distinct advantage over other fundraising platforms by providing visibility, verification, tracking, accountability, and ease of use for fundraisers. It also allows fundraisers to be supported from anywhere in the world and offers multiple user functions, including privacy mode, verification, recurring fundraisers, and more.

The platform has a strong focus on personal needs, ranging from medical to educational and financial needs, and addresses the market gap left by global fundraising platforms that exclude Africa. With Blessmi, anyone can set up a fundraiser and receive support from friends, family, and sympathizers, regardless of their geographical location.

Blessmi’s application is fast evolving and built on strong partnerships with leading payment providers, offering donors multiple options to support fundraisers with stringent verification processes. It fosters an environment of trust and reliability in raising and distributing funds to its users.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in such a short period of time,” said Blessmi’s co-founders, Adegbe and Esin.

We are committed to making a real difference in people’s lives by providing a safe, reliable, and easy-to-use platform for fundraising. Our vision is to become the go-to platform for fundraisers across Africa and beyond.

Blessmi is a tech-for-good company and plans to ramp up its operations in 2023. The application is available for registration, setting up fundraisers, and donating at www.blessmi.com.

For more information, visit the website or follow @_blessmi on all social media platforms. You can as well contact Lovejoy Okolie via email: [email protected] or call +2349058566125 .

