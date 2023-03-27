Natanja & Dinebari’s Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding Was a Fine Mix of Love, Beauty and Culture!

Connect with us

News

Published

5 hours ago

 on

What’s not to love about intercultural weddings? It will always remain a delight to see how love merges different cultures and traditions into one for two people who have chosen to spend life together forever. Today, Natanja and Dinebari are giving us a Jamaican-Nigerian fusion with their lovely wedding.

Their sweet love began way back in college when Dinebari saw the beautiful Natanja. He was instantly smitten and as a tactical guy, he asked for directions to the gym to get them talking. Now, they are on a sweet ride to forever and they exchanged their vows in a dreamy white wedding ceremony surrounded by their family and loved ones. They also had a traditional wedding which was a rich display of their Jamaican and Nigerian cultures. They both looked absolutely dashing and the love that they share radiated through every frame. Natanja and Dinebari are giving us all the feels of love today and we certainly can’t get enough!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:


How we met,
by the bride Natanja:
We met at school in New York. I was supposed to have gone home for the holidays but I had to finish an assignment. Late in the evening, as I walked to the library, Dinebari who was the captain of the soccer team stopped to ask me for directions to the campus gym. I thought it was odd. Nonetheless, after a brief conversation, we exchanged numbers and he called me every day. However, due to upcoming final exams, it would be a month before we met again.



Finally, I agreed to a date at a local cafe. As he walked in, I remember being mesmerized by how handsome he was. That same night, we went for a walk in the park where he asked if “I believed in love and marriage?” I laughed because I thought he can’t be serious. To my amazement, he said ‘I love you, and I want you to know.’ He later confessed that he asked me where the gym was as a way of asking me on a date.


On the 10th of July  2018, Dinebari held a surprise birthday dinner for me at my favourite restaurant. He gathered around family and friends we blessed our food and I said amen. The biggest surprise was as I opened my eyes, I saw Dinebari kneeling on one knee holding a diamond ring. With tears in my eyes, I said ‘yes!’ Our original wedding date was set for 4th November 2020 but in spite of 1 pandemic, 2 years and 3 wedding dates later we are still very much elated to finally be married.

Here is how Natanja and Dinebari got hitched the Jamaican-Nigerian way!

Credits

White wedding

Bride @tanjie08
Planner @3003events
Bridal Stylist @novamarieebridal
Wedding dress @elizabethandlacebridal
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Cake @dewdropscakes
Decor @524events
Lighting @innovatemedia1
Photography @bedgepictures
Videography @otusally
Location @lagosorientalhotel

Traditional wedding

Bride @tanjie08
Planner @3003events
Bridal stylist @novamarieebridal
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist  @adefunkeee
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Bride’s 1st Outfit @oobiuku
Bride’s 2nd outfit @mazellebridal
Bride’s 3rd Outfit @mazellebridal
Fabric @buifabrics
Cake @dewdropscakes
Decor @360eventee
Location @bicsgarden_bbc
Special effects @innovatemedia1
Photography @crispyphotographss
Videography @dandyfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

