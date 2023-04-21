Connect with us

Ayra Starr Delivers Soulful Performance Of “Rush” On Genius Open Mic

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

“Sabi Girl” and Mavin Records princess Ayra Starr stopped by the Genius Studio to render an Open Mic live performance of her hit single “Rush.”

The song which has racked up over 128 million streams on Spotify was dropped in 2022 and is part of the “19 & Dangerous (Deluxe)” album. Stripped off its familiar sounds on streaming platforms and backed up by the beautiful sounds from the violin and the keyboard, Ayra Starr powered through a soulful of the song in her unique voice.

Rush was produced by Andre Vibez and Hoops.

Watch:

