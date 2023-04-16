Korty is the Latest Guest on Taymesan’s “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Connect with us

Nigerian digital creator and podcast host, Taymesan uses his platform “Tea With Tay” to facilitate engaging conversations and a deep dive into the laidback and insightful versions of his guests who are mostly musical artists, entertainment executives, and young entrepreneurs.

In the new episode of his show, Taymesan is joined by Nigerian YouTuber and filmmaker, Eniola Olanrewaju popularly known as Korty. She talks about who Eniola Olanrewaju is, who her alias Korty is, her days before fame, her childhood in Ibadan, working for Zikoko and emPawa Africa, content creation, working as a model, and lots more.

Watch:

