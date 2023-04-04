Lynxx Opens Up on the Making of “Fine Lady,” Finding God & More on “Tea With Tay”



Hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien, better known by his stage name Lynxx, is Taymesan’s guest on this episode of “Tea With Tay.”

In this insightful and deeply engaging episode, we get to know Chukie Edozien as we have never been able to. Lynxx opens up on why he left music, how he got arrested by God, his comfortable upbringing, how his family helped him, his first album, the making of his hit track “Fine Lady,” his social profile, and lots more.

Watch: