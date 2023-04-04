Connect with us

Lynxx Opens Up on the Making of “Fine Lady,” Finding God & More on “Tea With Tay”

New Video: Phyno & Olamide - Ojemba

Watch the New Episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast featuring Juliana Olayode

The #MrYakubuChallenge is the Latest Buzz on Social Media, Thanks to Falz & Vector's "Yakubu"

Davido rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with "Feel" & "Unavailable" | Watch

Watch the Season Finale of “Girl Meets Boy”

Jade Osiberu & Tobi Bakre discuss "Gangs of Lagos" and the Power of Destiny on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Bovi Ugboma talks Family, Business & Growth on #WithChude

You Should Try Dolapo Grey’s Delightful Assorted Meat Stew Recipe | Watch

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion” featuring Maria

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien, better known by his stage name Lynxx, is Taymesan’s guest on this episode of “Tea With Tay.”

In this insightful and deeply engaging episode, we get to know Chukie Edozien as we have never been able to. Lynxx opens up on why he left music, how he got arrested by God, his comfortable upbringing, how his family helped him, his first album, the making of his hit track “Fine Lady,” his social profile, and lots more.

Watch:

