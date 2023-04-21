Watch the Latest Episode of the “Me, Her and Everything Else” Podcast

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, host of the “Me, her and everything else” podcast has Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin as her guest in this episode titled “The restaurant business in Lagos.”

Opeyemi gives an insight into his upbringing, how he became a food journalist, what he was doing before then, issues around the restaurant business in Nigeria from the view of the restaurant owner and the consumer, and lots more.

Watch: