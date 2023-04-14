The Powerhouse behind the Puma X Davido Sports-Style Collection Launch; Persianas Retail



The highly anticipated Puma x Davido Sports-Style Collection launch event was held on the 7th of April at the Puma space, The Palms Mall, Lagos. The event organised by Persianas Retail Limited, the official retailer of Puma in Nigeria and the leading retailer of choice in Africa, had over 300 guests in attendance.

Speaking about the launch, the founder of Persianas Retail, and PUMA’s Nigerian partner, Ayo Amusan, said,

Our goal is not just to be a leading retailer but to be a positive force. PRL is dedicated to breaking new ground in the retail industry while creating a strong sense of community.

The experiential event was designed to create an ambience that complemented the aesthetic of the clothing collection. Guests were able to explore and indulge in different activities. From a basketball hoop area that provided endless entertainment to a pop-up store where they purchased pieces from the collection, there was something for everyone.

The Puma x Davido Sports-Style collection is available in all Puma stores nationwide and on Puma’s official retail Website in Nigeria,

