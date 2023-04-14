Connect with us

Events News Promotions

The Powerhouse behind the Puma X Davido Sports-Style Collection Launch; Persianas Retail

Events News Promotions

adidas Opens First Flagship Store In Lagos, Offering a New Shopping Experience

Beauty Events Promotions

Expanding Leisure through the Nation; Transcorp Hotels Launch the Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja

Events

Glazia Magazine Celebrates New Cover With Exquisite Cocktail Party In Lagos.

Events Promotions

A Delightful Experience as E-Money and KCee Grace the TECNO Flagship Store at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

Beauty Events Promotions

#MACxOurHomecoming celebrates the launch of The HyperReal Skincare Collection in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Unleash the Suspense: The Olive Season 2 is Now Available on Accelerate TV

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Olajumoke Adenowo receives a U.S Congressional Recognition!

Events

Ingenium Concepts Kicks Off Customer Service Training in Nigeria, Set to Cover Other African Countries.

Events

The Powerhouse behind the Puma X Davido Sports-Style Collection Launch; Persianas Retail

Published

19 seconds ago

 on


The highly anticipated Puma x Davido Sports-Style Collection launch event was held on the 7th of April at the Puma space, The Palms Mall, Lagos. The event organised by Persianas Retail Limited, the official retailer of Puma in Nigeria and the leading retailer of choice in Africa, had over 300 guests in attendance.

Speaking about the launch, the founder of Persianas Retail, and PUMA’s Nigerian partner, Ayo Amusan, said,

Our goal is not just to be a leading retailer but to be a positive force. PRL is dedicated to breaking new ground in the retail industry while creating a strong sense of community.

The experiential event was designed to create an ambience that complemented the aesthetic of the clothing collection. Guests were able to explore and indulge in different activities. From a basketball hoop area that provided endless entertainment to a pop-up store where they purchased pieces from the collection, there was something for everyone.

The Puma x Davido Sports-Style collection is available in all Puma stores nationwide and on Puma’s official retail Website in Nigeria,

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Passion of Christ & The Philosophy of The Pharisees

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#SurvivingTerdoo – What Does The Law Say?

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Presbyopia is Not From Your Village People

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs
css.php