13 Yummy Recipes by Hilda Baci You Should Add to Your Food Menu

Before taking on the challenge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, Hilda Baci shares helpful cooking tips and finger-licking recipes on her Instagram page, @myfoodbyhilda.

Check out some of her yummy recipes in this below.

Asun Jollof

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Native Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Coconut Jollof Rice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Stew Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Creamy Jollof Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Edikaikong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Noodles Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Senegalese Jollof

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Pasta Salad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Stuffed Masa Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Tacos Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Ekpang Nnukwo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Abak Atama