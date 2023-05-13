13 Yummy Recipes by Hilda Baci You Should Add to Your Food Menu

Connect with us

BN TV

Before taking on the challenge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, Hilda Baci shares helpful cooking tips and finger-licking recipes on her Instagram page, @myfoodbyhilda.

Check out some of her yummy recipes in this below.

Asun Jollof 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Native Pasta 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Coconut Jollof Rice 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Stew Recipe  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Creamy Jollof Pasta 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Edikaikong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Noodles Recipe 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Senegalese Jollof 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Pasta Salad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Stuffed Masa Recipe 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Tacos Recipe 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Ekpang Nnukwo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

Abak Atama 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

