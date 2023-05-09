Women’s Scholarship for Digital Marketing: Apply Today for a Chance to Learn and Get Hired

The Digital Marketing Women Employability and Empowerment Program (DM-WEEP), in partnership with the Challenge for Youth Employment (CYFE) Program backed by the Netherlands Government, is offering 100 scholarships for individuals interested in becoming experts in the field of digital marketing.

Beneficiaries will be trained and then receive support/mentorship to get a paying job offer to work as digital marketing professionals. The job opportunities available could be remote, onsite, or hybrid, depending on availability. This initiative is part of the empowerment drive at Digital Marketing Women Employability and Empowerment Program (DM-WEEP) in partnership with the Challenge for Youth Employment (CYFE) Program backed by the Netherlands Government. And application closes at midnight on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

Click here to see all the details and apply for the scholarship. (Note: this program is open only to women)

For successful applicants, there are two program options to choose from;

Social Media Management & Advertising Specialist, WordPress Website Development and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist.

Both programs are one month of intensive practical and hands-on training designed to turn participants into expert digital marketers and to prepare them to take on jobs for employers and clients.

Requirements:

No technical skills are required, If one can operate a social media account or send an email, they can apply.

All technical skills needed will be taught in the program. However, kindly note that all applicants must be female, with a willingness to learn and implement.

Watch this success story of a beneficiary, Oluwaseun Eniola Mercy, who got a remote job as a digital marketer, two weeks after completing the DM-WEEP training programme.

For details on how to apply for the scholarship, Click here.

What’s the catch?

The certificate issued at the end of the program is globally recognized and can be used to apply for a job anywhere in the world. Ultimately, this program is designed with experts from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to assist with the provision of high-paying jobs, as an internationally certified digital marketing professional, with a cost of N100,000.

However, as part of DM-WEEP’s drive to empower women with the skill of digital marketing, they are covering the full tuition fees for 100 eligible women who apply for this scholarship. If successfully selected, an acceptance fee of N20,000 is paid.

This scholarship offer is open to all women of different ages, religions or educational backgrounds. For women not selected, they stand the chance to get a 50% scholarship and enjoy the benefit of receiving support/mentorship to get a paying job offer to work as a digital marketing professional.

The deadline to submit applications is midnight, Friday, May 12th 2023.

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you do your due diligence and proper confirmation. Due diligence is the responsibility of any interested parties.

