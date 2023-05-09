Connect with us

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast on BN TV

BN TV Music

11 Soulful Performances by Tiwa Savage That Gave Us Instant Goosebumps

BN TV Living

Phyna Debuts New Show "What's Phyna Cooking?" with Tasty Pounded Yam & Okra Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba's "African Queen"

BN TV Comedy

Kie Kie's Home Service Goes Hilariously Wrong in New Comedy Skit | Watch

BN TV Career Inspired

Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi's "How I" Series

BN TV Living

Dolapo Grey’s Mouthwatering Oxtail Egusi Soup Recipe Is A Must Try

BN TV

Chic & Elegant DIY Hairstyles for Naturalistas | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch: "Queen Charlotte" Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

BN TV Inspired

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast on BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The latest episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast features FK Abudu and Jola hosting Abiola, a chief strategist and marketer. They discuss the show’s recent event in London before moving on to offer advice to a fan grappling with their emotions about a distant mother who’s trying to get back into her life.

During the conversation, Abiola shares her journey of studying law, leaving her job, disconnecting from everything, learning to be a priest, working in an advertising agency, and establishing her own business during the pandemic.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Meet the The Tutu Fellowship Class of 2023

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector
css.php