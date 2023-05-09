Watch the Latest Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast on BN TV

The latest episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast features FK Abudu and Jola hosting Abiola, a chief strategist and marketer. They discuss the show’s recent event in London before moving on to offer advice to a fan grappling with their emotions about a distant mother who’s trying to get back into her life.

During the conversation, Abiola shares her journey of studying law, leaving her job, disconnecting from everything, learning to be a priest, working in an advertising agency, and establishing her own business during the pandemic.

Watch: