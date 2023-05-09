BN TV Kie Kie’s Home Service Goes Hilariously Wrong in New Comedy Skit | Watch Published 39 mins ago on May 9, 2023 By BN TV Kie Kie plays the role of a tailor providing home service to Iyabo Ojo in a new comedy skit. The skit takes a hilarious turn when the tailor’s attempt to provide the service goes awry. Watch: Related Topics:BN TVBukunmi 'Kie Kie' AdeagaIyabo Ojo Up Next Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba’s “African Queen” Don't Miss Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi’s “How I” Series BN TV The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU! You may like Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba’s “African Queen” Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi’s “How I” Series Dolapo Grey’s Mouthwatering Oxtail Egusi Soup Recipe Is A Must Try