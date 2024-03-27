Connect with us

BN TV Career

Culture, Fashion & Business... Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of "Gold Room"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Ekunrawo - Blessings

BN TV Career Events Inspired Living News Style

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

BN TV

You Should Try Tspices Kitchen's Easy Goat Curry Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2) Reunion Is Coming to Showmax This Wednesday | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

New Music: Dannyyello - Loving You

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayoola Ayolola on Fatherhood & Moving From Music to Acting on #WithChude Podcast

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in 'Shades of Gold' at the 26th South African Style Awards

BN TV Music

New Video: Sinmidele - Heaven On Earth

BN TV Career

Ndidi Ukaonu on Balancing Boldness & Humility with Omon Dike on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV

Culture, Fashion & Business… Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of “Gold Room”

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

“Every single year we went to the village in Anambra for Christmas. My dad made it compulsory. All family members, including my uncles, aunts, and cousins, would be there. Seeing everyone and laughing over palm wine, Abacha, seeing the masquerades – it all made me obsessed with the culture. And if Igbo culture is this interesting, then other cultures can be as well. It made me curious about people’s cultures and how they live.”

Chioma Ikokwu, aka, Chioma Good Hair loves culture. In this episode of the “Gold Room,” she shares how her passion for culture developed, along with her interests in fashion, business, and more, with the host, Iyabo Ojo.

Enjoy:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Temilola Otunla: Are There Any Downsides to Early Success in Life?

Dennis Isong: The Role of Property Appraisal in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Bliss of Solitude

Paula Pwul: The Often Overlooked Ways to Support Women

Benedicte Kalala Tells Us How She Found Her Content Creation Niche In Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php