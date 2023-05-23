BellaNaija’s Lilian Takes Kigali for the Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit | Follow Her Journey

Hey, BNers!

As you know, the highly anticipated Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit kicks off this week in Kigali, Rwanda, with many exciting activities lined up to empower and enlighten Africans across the continent.

Guess what? BellaNaija’s Lilian will be live in Kigali, Rwanda, to bring all the juicy details from the 5-day summit, starting from the 23rd to the 27th of May. During the ASP Summit, We would be engaging in several interesting activities including:

A Speaker/Partner Mixer

RAW Women’s Leadership Conference

Women’s Leadership Dinner

Creative & Innovative Industries Conference; spotlighting NBA, the economy of sports and AI as the future of work and art.

Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, golf with ASP, cocktails and conversations around the business of lifestyle – powered by BellaNaija!

Exciting? We know! Well, there's more and you can keep up when you stay tuned.