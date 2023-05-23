Get Ready for an exciting International Burger’s Day Experience with Burger King Nigeria!

Calling on all foodies! It is going to be an amazing week filled with mouthwatering deals and exciting challenges leading up to International Burger Day on May 28th, 2023 courtesy of Burger King Nigeria. Tagged as “Complete the Flames Challenge”. The Real Burger Week 2023 is set to have you indulge in a variety of carefully curated exciting deals and prizes including A Smart TV, An Apple watch & 3 months’ supply of BK Whopper Meals are up for grabs!

From Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 to Sunday May 28th, 2023, Burger King Nigeria will be treating its customers to one-of-a-kind deals and spectacular experiences both in-store and online to commemorate The Real Burger Week Experience 2023 and further solidify their presence in Nigeria.

Here’s what they’ve got planned for the week:

Funny Dance Deal

Dance Your Way to Free Fries and a drink on May 23rd, 2023!

Kick-starting the Real Burger Week is the Funny Dance Deal. On this day, customers are to bust out their funny dance moves and get rewarded with free fries and a free drink with every meal ordered.

Long Chicken Deal

Available only on May 24th. This offer features a ‘Loonnnggg’ Chicken Royale burger, fried sweet potato cubes, 4-piece chicken nuggets, and a bottle of Coke Zero, all for just N5,900.

A Sweet Tender Deal

On Thursday, May 25th, get ready to dive into A Sweet Tender Deal. It contains the Chicken Tendercrisp burger, fried potato cubes, 4-piece chicken wings, and a bottle of Coca-Cola, all for the price of N7,500. It’s a deal that will leave you craving more BK goodness.

Mix N Match

Have it your way with the Mix n Match King Deal on May 26th! Here you can order more for less. Simply choose any TWO meals from any of these – Cheeseburger Meal, Nugget Meal, and Whopper Junior Meal for only N6,500.

Every Kid’s Deal

On Children’s Day, May 27th, Burger King has a special treat for the little ones. Purchase any kiddies’ meal and receive a freebie for the kids. It’s just what they need while enjoying the flame-grilled goodness of Burger King.

Sunday King Feast

Last but not least, on International Burger Day, go all out with the Sunday King Feast. It contains three meals, including 1 Whopper burger, 1 crispy chicken burger, 1 hamburger, a pack of yam fries, fried plantain cubes, fried potato cubes, and 3 bottles of Coca-Cola all for just N10,000. It’s the perfect way to end the Real Burger Week Experience and feast like a King.

From funny dances to unbeatable meal deals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get fired up to Complete the Flames challenge for a chance to win BIG by participating in Burger King Nigeria’s daily deals and filling out the form on the Burger King Nigeria social media bio daily from the 23rd of May to the 28th of May, 2023.

Be sure to follow Burger King Nigeria on all social media platforms for updates – @burgerkingnga.

Sponsored Content