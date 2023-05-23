Avantgarde: 12 Curiosity Inducing Ensembles From The 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Gala

Connect with us

Events

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

African style stars took the fashion experience several notches higher at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

As is typical every year, some of the distinguished guests at the Awards Gala opt for avant-garde fashion: experimental works of art which are usually aesthetically innovative and maybe ideologically unacceptable to the artistic establishment of the time yet could end up leading the way to new/revolutionary fashion trends.

BellaNaija Style takes a look at this year’s avantgarde renditions; to explore the interesting roundup, scroll, swipe and hit the ▶ buttons where applicable:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO 🧿 (@nanaakuaaddo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO 🧿 (@nanaakuaaddo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO 🧿 (@nanaakuaaddo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Héctor (@larryhector_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DOA (@dahmola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tebatso M🇿🇦 (@blue_aiva)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tebatso M🇿🇦 (@blue_aiva)

