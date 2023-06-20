BN TV
This Chicken Sandwich Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen is Perfect When You Need a Quick Snack
Nigerian chef and culinary content creator Ify Mogekwu has shared a new video on her cooking channel. In this episode, Ify shares how an exciting way to prepare yummy chicken sandwiches.
Ingredients
Chicken breast
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Seasoning salt
Chilli powder
Corn flour
All-purpose flour
Corn flakes
Chicken Seasoning powder
Egg Sauce
Mayonnaise
Sweet chilli sauce
Honey lemon juice
Cayenne pepper
Mustard
Watch: