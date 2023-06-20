Connect with us

BN TV Living

This Chicken Sandwich Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Perfect When You Need a Quick Snack

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Director Sam Hargrave Shares Insights on "Extraction 2" and Whether There's a Potential Franchise

BN TV

Is it wrong to be in love with a best friend and not say? Akah Nnani & Bolanle Olukanni discuss in New Vlog

BN TV Living

This is How Diana Eneje Spent Her Vacation in Mauritius | Watch Her New Vlog

BN TV Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr takes on the Alphabet Challenge with Tomike Adeoye | Watch

BN TV Living

Simple Hacks to Prevent Your Food from Going Bad, According to Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Chizzy & Doyin talk about their Growth & Friendship on the Latest Episode of “Doyin’s Corner”

BN TV Living

Personal Finance Expert Jennifer Awirigwe Shares Strategies for Financial Wellness in 2023 & Beyond

BN TV Living

You'll Love Telande World's Shito Bolognese Recipe

BN TV Music

New Video: Black Sherif — Oil In My Head

BN TV

This Chicken Sandwich Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen is Perfect When You Need a Quick Snack

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian chef and culinary content creator Ify Mogekwu has shared a new video on her cooking channel. In this episode, Ify shares how an exciting way to prepare yummy chicken sandwiches.

Ingredients

Chicken breast
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Seasoning salt
Chilli powder
Corn flour

All-purpose flour
Corn flakes
Chicken Seasoning powder
Egg Sauce
Mayonnaise
Sweet chilli sauce

Honey lemon juice
Cayenne pepper
Mustard

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Rita Chidinma: Celebrating Our Heroes This Father’s Day

Connecting Home Through Afro-Curly Hair – Isabella Nuemia Ngana Shares Her Work & Life in Italy

Abiodun Sule Talks Being a Church Shepherd & Stay-At-Home Dad in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php