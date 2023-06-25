Ini Edo Talks About Her Nollywood Journey, Choosing A Surrogate & Motherhood on #WithChude

On this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo’s welcomes veteran Nigerian actress and producer Ini Edo.

Ini Edo opens up on what it felt like to be on her breakout movie “Worlds Apart”, what she wanted to do before acting, moving from home to Aba and then moving to Lagos.

Ini also opens up about surrounding herself with people who love her, getting married to please her mom, regretting the decision, choosing a surrogate mother for her child and waiting to make the right move if the opportunity presents itself.

See excerpts below:

On why she chose a surrogate:

“I chose a surrogate because…I’ve had couple of miscarriages you know and I just got tired.. of trying and I didn’t want to try.

I don’t have a husband, so I’m like I want a child for myself whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options could I have had? And I wanted it to be my child, my eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good.

You live this life for yourself. It’s just you that matters. You can’t be the judge of your own life and my life at the same time, No! This is my own life, I’d hold it.

The truth is people don’t really care. If you care enough for yourself, that’s enough. Dont expect people to care. Everybody has their own problems to deal with. People have issues.

They’re just thinking of themselves…they’re just using their own frustrations and venting it out on you. Perhaps the courage you have, they don’t have… so just do you.

Because you’re listening to them, you’d sit on the same seat with them and that’s basically what they want.”

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)