Personal Finance Expert Jennifer Awirigwe Shares Strategies for Financial Wellness in 2023 & Beyond

We recently had a thought-provoking conversation with renowned personal finance expert and investment banker Jennifer Awirigwe, our third speaker for the “A Better You” IG Live series on BellaNaija Beauty.

The #BNBABetterYou conversation: How To Have Better Financial Health in 2023 & Beyond provided valuable insights on how to enhance financial well-being, master money management, cultivate healthy financial habits, and develop effective long-term plans. 

