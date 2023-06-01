Beauty Tukura talks about Her AMVCA Win, Reality TV, & More on “Me, Her & Everything Else”

In the latest episode of her podcast show, “Me, Her, and Everything Else,” Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is joined by reality television star and entrepreneur, Beauty Tukura.

In this episode, Beauty talks about her unique name, her bullying experiences in school, why she started her reality show, her reaction to winning the AMVCA best-dressed award, reactions from Nigerians on social media about her win, her dedication to making sure she delivers on her jobs, and lots more.

Watch: