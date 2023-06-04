From Friends To Lovers! Here is How Onaopemipo and Oluwatosin Came to Be

They say marry your best friend and we totally agree! Onaopemipo and Oluwatosin met at a campus fellowship while at the university.

Now, what started out as a friendship turned into a full-blown love affair. They are on their forever journey and are giving us a lot to be excited about with their beautiful pre-wedding shoot. Their sweet love story is also a classic rom-com that will leave you blushing hard. They make such a fine couple and you definitely want to take in all the sweetness from the #Graced23 love birds!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Onaopemipo:

It all started in 2018 when I joined a school fellowship known as the Foursquare student’s fellowship at the University of Lagos. I was a newbie in the fellowship. It was my second year in school, and my fiancé at the time was an executive of the fellowship, a final-year student. Before this, I just went through a really dark period, one of the most difficult times in my life, and I was looking for solace. Fortunately, I found God for real this time. I developed a serious relationship with God, and I was willing to get life right. I found the fellowship and a few good friends turned sisters that helped me too.

Moving on, I wasn’t open to friendships because I had just gone through that very tough friendship heartbreak where you’re almost questioning yourself and all the decisions you’ve ever made. I was at that point, and I just wanted to be by myself and talk to God alone. Well, that was when I met him. He was the first person that I could tell every and anything without holding back. I wasn’t even worried about how he’d take it or whatnot. I shared all my mess and all my flaws, all my good and beautiful things too. He lovingly showed me my fault and what I could work on.

I can proudly say Tosin is the one person who knows me and gets me every time. At a time, I got a lot of unbelievable and undeniable signs that this man was for me, but I ignored them because I was waiting for my perfect tall, dark, and handsome man.I teased this man a lot. 😂 To the extent that I teased him to ask me out. Wait, let me take you through. As I said earlier, I kind of knew, but I was in denial, so I always told him to show me a lady he liked so much just to clarify what I thought I assumed. He kept telling me about a particular lady and how amazing she was, and then I told him to show me this person. After weeks of talking, my man decided to show me the person. He told me she was in a popular spot in Unilag and we should go see her there.

On getting there, this man was confessing love to me and me being the actor that I am, I acted shocked. I think I was laughing, too. I said Yes, I honestly didn’t think it through. I don’t know why I said Yes, I wasn’t sure about the Yes but he got a Yes on the 28th of August, 2018, this was after a month and some weeks of being friends. I never believed this man would love me this much. He keeps seeing the very best in me, most times the things even I, do not see. Tosin makes me feel like the most important person on earth.

Anyway, it wasn’t love at first sight. It was an intentional choice to keep loving my man all the days of my life, through the good, the best, and the most beautiful times. I learned that my “spec” was not what I heard people say it was. My spec is really whoever makes me the happiest and brings out the best in me. Nobody beats my babe to it. As far as I’m concerned, he’s the most perfect human and I’m grateful to God for giving me such a beautiful and treasured gift.

It’s been almost five 5 years now, and after deciding to give my entirety to God, this is the next best decision I’ve ever made under God. I’ve heard a lot about marriages, but I’m too sure that this one is going to be so fruitful and will be one of the marriages that worked and stood the test of time because we trust God who is love and the author of marriage to guide us through our every step. It’s truly amazing to have my father, brother, best friend, priest, lover, and my baby all in one person.

Credits

Planner @weddingsbydp

Makeup @adeogemua

Hairstylist @sallyo_bridal

Bride’s Outfit @metomi_

Photography @aogpixels |