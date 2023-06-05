Connect with us

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for gospel singers Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye, who have officially tied the knot.

The sweethearts tied the knot in a beautiful, talk-of-town Yoruba traditional wedding over the weekend. Sunmisola made her first appearance in her gorgeous Aso-Oke outfit, and Yinka wasn’t left out. He rocked his agbada elegantly, doing it for the culture. Afterwards, they sealed the deal at their white wedding in the presence of their family and friends, and each moment of their day was truly special.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Here are some super sweet highlights from their wedding that will definitely make your day!

White Wedding

Traditional Wedding

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yinka Okeleye (@yinka_okeleye)

Legally Hitched

