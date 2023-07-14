Don Jazzy Talks About Building The Ecosystem and The Importance of Social Media On “The Leaderboard” Show With Fisayo Fosudo

On this episode of his “The Leaderboard” show, Fisayo Fosudo is joined by Nigerian record producer and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy shares the reason behind his passion for helping young artists grow, what a typical day is like for him, growing in Ajegunle, looking up to Daddy Showkey while growing up, and what he looks out for before signing an artist to his record label.

He also talks about the importance of social media in the music industry, why he supports content creators, building the ecosystem in general, and lots more.

Watch: