Hey Bellastylistas,

Do you know eggshells can be a rich source of calcium for your gardening activities as well as very good cleaning agents? Check out today’s video for tips on how to put yours to good use. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie’s Kitchen😘 (@velvetyfoodies)

Credit: @velvetyfoodies

