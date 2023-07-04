Prioritising Humanity in Business is Stanbic IBTC’s mission with the ‘Together4ALimb’ initiative

In a profit-driven world, Stanbic IBTC sets itself apart as a company that fosters a culture of empathy and compassion in its operations. With an unwavering devotion to addressing the profound impact of limb loss, the organization has firmly established its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, Together4ALimb, as a beacon of hope that drives transformative change in the lives of many.

Losing a limb is a complex experience that extends far beyond physical loss. For children facing such challenges, access to healthcare, rehabilitation services, and social inclusion are vital for their physical, emotional, and social well-being. With the gift of prosthetic limbs, these children receive a second chance. They can walk, run, and play again, embracing the joys of childhood.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Together4ALimb initiative has provided solace to 55 children aged one and above. Through this transformative program, children who have lost limbs are equipped with prostheses that are replaced as needed, ensuring ongoing support until they reach the age of 18.

The impact of Stanbic IBTC’s Together4ALimb initiative goes beyond physical assistance. It encompasses emotional and educational support as well. These children have a robust support system that enables them to receive a good education.

By incorporating an Education Trust of N1.5 million per child, beneficiaries get access to quality education, paving the way for brighter futures.

The stories of these children are inspiring. Despite the adversity, they exhibit an unwavering determination to succeed. With Stanbic IBTC as their trusted partner, they demonstrate that anything is possible with the right support. Within this initiative, life-touching stories illuminate families, communities, and society.

Stanbic IBTC is guided by the belief that instilling hope and effecting life-changing transformations is not only a noble aspiration but also a tangible reality.

By firmly prioritizing humanity and taking decisive action to address vital needs, the organization’s initiatives have a significant and positive effect on the lives of those who need it the most. Together, we believe in a collective ability to create a future that is characterized by increased brightness and inclusivity for all.

Click here to watch the documentary on the Stanbic IBTC Together4ALimb initiative and be inspired by the extraordinary journey.

