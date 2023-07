Wizkid Delivers Iconic Performance At His Sold-Out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Concert | See Highlights

Wizkid‘s “More Love, Less Ego” concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will go down in history as he sold out the London stadium on July 29, 2023.

The Afrobeats star treated the concert-going fans to an electrifying musical experience. Starting from his iconic “Superstar” album, Wizkid serenaded the audience with tracks from “Ayo” and powered through to “Made in Lagos,” two albums that have solidified his position as a global music icon.

There were also music performances from highlife band The Cavemen and Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wande Coal, who delivered mind-blowing performances of hits like “My Woman” and “Amorawa.”

See highlights:

Bad energy stay far away! We’re having a ball here! pic.twitter.com/DoGZdCnUsX — Yemisi Adegoke has read #TheList, have you? (@briticoyemo) July 29, 2023

Wizkid performing The Matter with a different outfit 🤩🤩🔥pic.twitter.com/d6TAzVCfZo — BASITO (@itzbasito) July 29, 2023