Cargos are back in vogue and fashion influencers have been bringing us interesting ways to rock the trend.

Check out 4 styling inspos for cargo bottoms from Nigerian content creator — Temi Oladipupo in this short video. Temi also adds a bonus outfit to the list, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temi Oladipupo | Style Creator (@temithesage)

Credit: @temithesage

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!