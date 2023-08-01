Chaste Inegbedion: How Freelance Journalism Aids My Product Management Career

As I delve into Google’s latest AI tool for journalists, I can’t help but reminisce about my early days as a freelance journalist. It’s a chapter of my life that would become the bedrock of my success as a product manager. Little did I know that those unforgettable moments and encounters would shape the very essence of my approach to work and life.

In the fast-paced world of reporting, every second counts. The need to meet tight deadlines compelled me to make swift and strategic decisions – a skill that would effortlessly transition into my role as a product manager. Balancing multiple tasks, exploring theories, and chasing leads in journalism was akin to the art of prioritisation in product management – the ability to discern what truly matters and what would resonate with the audience.

From the excitement of covering breaking news to the exhilaration of capturing captivating images, I absorbed lessons that would echo through my career journey. As a journalist, adaptability and resourcefulness were second nature – traits that would prove equally vital in my product management endeavours. The ever-changing landscape of breaking news urged me to stay agile, and this has become a cornerstone of my success in the dynamic world of product management.

The essence of journalism lies in accuracy and reliability. As a journalist, fact-checking was crucial for me, and I carried that same mentality into my job as a product manager. Confirming data, evaluating user feedback, and prioritising features based on reliable information were the fundamental principles for developing products that genuinely cater to user requirements.

Journalism taught me the importance of responsibility and empathy, beyond just the technical aspects of the profession. Covering stories that had tangible effects on the world was a humbling experience. As a product manager, I ensure that the products we develop truly enhance the lives of our users.

The art of communication is crucial in journalism. Being able to convey complex stories with clarity and precision is a valuable skill, which I found useful in my role as a product manager. Clearly articulating the product vision, roadmap, and priorities helps to promote unity and coherence among teams and stakeholders. The essence of journalism lies in captivating audiences, and as a product manager, I strive to craft experiences that leave a lasting impression on our users.

The best practices of journalism have become a guiding compass in the world of product management, where competing priorities abound. Drawing upon the synergy of my freelance journalism background and my current role as a product manager, I navigate the challenges with finesse, making data-driven decisions and captivating our users with products that resonate.

My professional journey has been shaped by diverse experiences, highlighting the impact they can have. Having transitioned from journalism to product management, I have transformed into a well-rounded, empathetic, and strategic leader. I value the lessons I’ve learned in the past and eagerly anticipate the unwritten chapters of my future. The memories of my freelance journalism days will always resonate in my heart and influence the way I lead, inspire, and make an impact in the world of product management.

***

Feature Image by Andres Ayrton for Pexels