Watch Uriel’s New Episode of “Diary Room Spills”

Reality television star and Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel is back with a new episode of her new and exciting podcast, “Diary Room Spills.”

Uriel begins this episode by sharing her thoughts on Burna Boy’s new album “I Told Them…” and the rumoured amount American rapper J Cole was paid for his verse on “Thanks”, one of the songs on Burna Boy’s album.

She also talks about the interactions between Beyonce and Blue Ivy on tour, the ‘shocking’ evictions from the Big Brother Sunday eviction show, ships in the house, the Japa syndrome, and more.

Watch: