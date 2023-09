Velvety Foodies’ Gracie has whipped up another delectable Nigerian snack recipe.

In her latest video, she presents her fluffy and yummy-looking Akara recipe that’s sure to make your breakfast menu.

What you need:

2 cups of honey beans

5 scotch bonnet peppers

1 medium-size onion

1/2 cup of water for blending

1 teaspoon salt

Vegetable oil for frying

Watch: