MAJOR: Edward Enninful & Priya Ahluwalia Honoured At The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023

During the closing weekend of Milan Fashion Week (MFW), the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) held its 2023 Sustainable Fashion Awards at the renowned Teatro alla Scala in the city. The event celebrated various luxury fashion brands and prominent industry figures who have excelled in eco-conscious award categories.

The recipients of these prestigious awards were carefully chosen by a panel of experts, with Andrew Morlet, CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, serving as the panel’s chair. The distinguished jury also included Carlo Capasa, Chairman of the CNMI; Simone Cipriani, Founder of the Ethical Fashion Initiative; and Federica Marchionni, CEO of the Global Fashion Agenda

Among the distinguished recipients, Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, was bestowed with the prestigious Visionary Award. This award acknowledges forward-thinking, creative, and innovative individuals who are effecting transformative change within the fashion industry. By celebrating the contributions of these visionary talents, the fashion world aims to inspire the next generation of designers and leaders.

On the other hand, the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers was presented to Priya Ahluwalia, a London-born designer of Nigerian-Indian descent. This award recognizes individuals who demonstrate their commitment to sustainability by crafting innovative solutions. These designers strike a harmonious balance between preserving the traditional aspects of fashion heritage and embracing forward-thinking approaches rooted in sustainability principles.

Donatella Versace, the creative director of Versace, was honoured with the Humanitarian Award for Equity and Inclusivity.

Meanwhile, the Italian luxury brand Gucci clinched the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy. This recognition highlights Gucci’s Circular Hub’s Denim Project, which integrates regeneratively-grown cotton into its denim collections through a partnership with the Regenagri-certified Algosur farm in Spain.

Additional recipients of awards included Valentino, recognized with the Education of Excellence Award for its talent nurturing initiative; Dolce & Gabbana, honoured with the Craft & Italian Artisanship Award; Kering, which secured the Biodiversity and Water Award; and Chloé, celebrated with the Human Capital & Social Impact Award.

