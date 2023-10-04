Connect with us

Style

Priya Ahluwalia Wins the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers at CNMI’s Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023

BN TV Music Style

Let's Talk About The Fashion On Davido's Latest Music Video — FEEL

Style

Here’s Your Front Row Access to VicNate's ‘SISI GIRL’ Collection Showcase

Style

A Look Inside Vicnate's Latest Showcase At Alára Lagos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Beauty BN TV Style

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Promotions Style

New Hertunba Collection Celebrates Nigerian Culture and Sustainable Fashion

Beauty Style

ICYMI: Beverly Osu's Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

Style

Priya Ahluwalia Wins the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers at CNMI’s Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Late last month, the biggest names in fashion came together at the prestigious Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy, for the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards to discuss and honour fashion’s sustainability movement.

In a notable collaboration, this year, the Bicester Collection, comprising 11 distinctive shopping destinations across Europe and China, each showcasing renowned labels and hosting over 1,300 boutiques, including restaurants, pop-ups, and art installations, partnered with CNMI. Together, they presented the prestigious Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers to Priya Ahluwalia, a London-born Nigerian-Indian designer. Ahluwalia stands as a pioneering figure in the realm of sustainable fashion, crafting her pieces from repurposed materials and actively collaborating with an organisation that empowers underprivileged rural women in the production of her collections.

This Award seeks to honour individuals who excel in crafting innovative solutions, skillfully striking a harmonious balance between the cherished traditions of fashion heritage and forward-thinking approaches prioritising sustainability as a core element of their value proposition.

Upon accepting the Award, Ahluwalia shared these sentiments:

Being environmentally and socially conscious is important to myself and everyone at Ahluwalia. It was key to the foundations of the brand and as we develop, we endeavour to learn more, listen more and ultimately act more. Receiving this award is a huge honour and reaffirms that our work has been meaningful and that anything is possible, regardless of your background or the industry’s current status quo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahluwalia (@ahluwalia)

The Award also guarantees participation in a pop-up boutique and a showcase during Milano Fashion Week in 2024.

Ahluwalia joined esteemed winners such as Gucci, Kering, Valentino, Chloe, Edward Enninful, and Donatella Versace, among others.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Meet the 15 Finalists For The 2023 Earthshot Prize

Literary Festivals You Shouldn’t Miss This Year

Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

From Studying Mathematics to Becoming a Cinematographer, Barny Emordi Shares His Nollywood Journey in Today’s Doing Life With

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What You Should Do as a Gen Z Looking to Relocate
css.php