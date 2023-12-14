Connect with us

Beauty

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue’s Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian designers Tolu Coker, Priya Ahluwalia and Torishéju Dumi are the inspiring cover girls for the new British Vogue. For this trio, sustainability goes beyond a buzzword, it is the foundation upon which they have built their businesses.

In this January 2024 issue of British Vogue, Julia Hobbs meets these three (3) prodigious designers of Nigerian descent – with three distinct styles – who are aligned on one shared purpose. Julia is the Acting European Fashion Features Director & Senior Fashion Projects Editor at British Vogue. On the cover, the brilliant ladies are rocking no-makeup makeup looks, each with her own unique hairstyle. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Tolu Coker and Torishéju Dumi are each wearing all pieces from their eponymous brands Tolu Coker and Torishéju respectively, while Priya Ahluwalia is wearing a jacket from her brand Ahluwalia and Woolmark Prize Collection, a top from Ahluwalia and earrings from By Pariah Fine Jewellery.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the heartwarming moment they discovered their new Vogue Cover Girl status:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Earlier in September, 2023 designer Tolu Coker staged her debut runway show a sensual, tailoring-inflected exploration of Yoruba culture. Now on this January 2024 issue of British Vogue, she reveals that it was just the beginning.

Early on, I conditioned myself that my definition of success is about slow, steady growth and longevity.

Coker is joined by Torisheju, whose SS24 collection closed Paris Fashion Week, and Priya Ahluwalia, who has long emphasised that sustainability isn’t “just about the yarn you choose”, but driving social and environmental change, too. Swipe through the carousel below to view some of their works on choice muses:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Click the here to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands from Tuesday 19 December, 2023.

Credits

Featuring: @ToluCoker, @Priya.Ahluwalia1 and @_Torisheju_
Director of Photography: @IAm_CharlieMoore
Editor: @Llllllllllllyd
Acting Director of Creative Production: @RomyVanDenBroeke
Acting European Fashion Features Director & Senior Fashion Projects Editor: @JuliaHobbs_
Producer: @SarahAliaSlaity
Photography: @CharlotteMWales
Styling: @PoppyKain
Hair: @SarahJoPalmer
Makeup: @JaneenWitherspoon_
Nails: @TrishLomax
Set design: @MaxBellhouse
Production: @FaragoProjects
For @BritishVogue

