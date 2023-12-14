Connect with us

Style

Banke Kuku's 'EDEN' SS24 Collection Reimagines Style with Nature's Touch | See the Lookbook

Beauty BN TV News Style

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Beauty BN TV Culture Style

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Style

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 197

Style

The "Ada Omo Daddy" Premiere Was a Dazzling Showcase of Cultural Elegance — See All The Gorgeous Looks

Events News Promotions Style

Okaidi Sets the Trend in Nigeria, Unveils International Children’s Fashion

Style

#AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo's 2023 Met Gala Look

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube's Beaded Look at the ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Premiere

Beauty BN TV Music News Style

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

Beauty BN TV Culture Style

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

Style

Banke Kuku’s ‘EDEN’ SS24 Collection Reimagines Style with Nature’s Touch | See the Lookbook

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Banke Kuku, the visionary Nigerian fashion designer, debuted her latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection, ‘EDEN,’ on October 21, 2023, in Victoria Island, Lagos. This marks a significant evolution for the brand, emphasizing craftsmanship while injecting fresh vitality into the mainline through innovative seasonal prints.

Inspired by Banke’s near-meditative morning strolls that transport her to tranquil EDEN-like gardens, the collection introduces a rich array of prints inspired by Lagos’ breathtaking fauna and flora, expanding the already vibrant print library.

EDEN embraces classic silhouettes that gracefully enhance the female form. The collection features an array of styles, ranging from elegant gowns with draped capes to laid-back blouses and elasticated trousers crafted from luxurious silk. Additionally, the collection introduces a new series of kaftans, a signature element of the brand, each piece adorned with exclusive prints created by Banke Kuku. For men, the collection prioritizes effortless styling, seamlessly pairing button-down shirts with coordinating trousers for a sophisticated and refined aesthetic. ‘EDEN’ represents a harmonious blend of nature-inspired prints and impeccable craftsmanship, setting a new standard for Banke Kuku’s artistic vision.

According to the brand’s statement:

Nature is a recurrent theme both in the print and collection designs intertwined with the impact work Banke Kuku continues to be involved in. Our platform ‘Prints for Purpose’ supports local causes such as the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, providing donations to help preserve natural wildlife in Nigeria. The EDEN collection manifests this passion for the outdoors dreamy and scenic collection with silhouettes reflecting the key essence of the brand’s Occasion Loungewear, delivered this season with an ethereal twist.

Lagos has become a fertile fashion hub where “Creativity is Currency”, according to Banke, who frequently collaborates with musicians, contemporary artists and designers to help propagate this creative fertility onto the international scene. The prints tell captivating tales of the plants and animals hailing from our home, Nigeria. Hummingbirds whispering to Bougainvillea. Ladybirds amid Nigeria’s national flower–the yellow Trumpet. Our new signature monogram in colours are inspired by natural elements–earth, water, fire and air.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: How Can We Tackle Problems AI Cannot Solve?

From Jaywon’s ‘This Year’ to ‘Onwa December’ by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?

Victor Osimhen: Breaking a 24-Year Jinx and Becoming a Football Legend

Olunfunke Olumide: How to Sustain Your Family Business Through the Multifamily Office Approach

Edememe Oladiji-Wusu: Is it Professional to Form Friendships in the Workplace?
css.php