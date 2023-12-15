Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

The colour white has been associated with the highest standards and status in society. White symbolizes ‘purity’—innocence, virginity, purification, holiness, and cleanliness—a pure state, before being ‘tainted’. A white outfit can evoke a sense of purity, innocence, freshness, or cleanliness. Wearing white is one of the easiest ways to stand out from the crowd and make a subtle status statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La_Anna🇨🇮🍫 (@annar.f)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiamaka Offorjebe (@misschiamaka_offorjebe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia Arukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

