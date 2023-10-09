Connect with us

BN TV

Oxlade Chronicles His Journey from Mushin to Global Charts on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Living Movies & TV Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

BN TV

Real Warri Pikin Dives into Her Post-Surgery Lifestyle in Episode 3 of Her Weight Loss Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Watch Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog on BN TV

BN TV

Biodun Stephen Drops New Episode of “Sugar Chops”

BN TV

Dobby's Signature Shares a Mouthwatering Guide to Preparing Tapioca (Kpokpo Garri)

BN TV

Iya Barakat Welcomes a Special Guest in New Episode of Teropi Secxxion | Watch

BN TV

“Bad Boy Deks is a Funny, Charming, Charismatic, Positive-Minded Gentleman" - Adekunle on “The Dip”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Unveils Easy and Delicious 4-Ingredient Beans Recipe | Watch

BN TV

“Movie Production is My Calling; I've Always Wanted to be a Director/Producer” - Cee-C on “The Dip”

BN TV

Oxlade Chronicles His Journey from Mushin to Global Charts on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan sits down with Abdulrahman Olaitan Ikuforiji, aka Oxlade.

Oxlade opens up about his childhood in Mushin, his university days, what led to him being a LASU dropout, finding confidence in his voice, and his footing in the music scene. The “Ku Lo Sa” singer also talks about recent controversies, the aftermath of “Ku Lo Sa”, his goals and ambitions as an Afrobeats star, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php