Oxlade Chronicles His Journey from Mushin to Global Charts on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

In this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan sits down with Abdulrahman Olaitan Ikuforiji, aka Oxlade.

Oxlade opens up about his childhood in Mushin, his university days, what led to him being a LASU dropout, finding confidence in his voice, and his footing in the music scene. The “Ku Lo Sa” singer also talks about recent controversies, the aftermath of “Ku Lo Sa”, his goals and ambitions as an Afrobeats star, and lots more.

