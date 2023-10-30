Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Invest in Your American Dream: The Southeast Regional Center's 6th Offering Seminar

BN TV Events News Style

See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Culture Events News Promotions

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

Events Promotions

Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

Events Promotions

KAFF Luxury Fashion Boutique Exclusive Launch in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Events Promotions

Catch up on the Exclusive Highlights from the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Events News Promotions

Martell House of Discovery: An Audacious Night in Port Harcourt

Events

Invest in Your American Dream: The Southeast Regional Center’s 6th Offering Seminar

Avatar photo

Published

24 mins ago

 on

The Southeast Regional Center (SRC) is pleased to announce its sixth (6th) EB-5 Offering: the ‘Ajin Rural Manufacturing Facility for Hyundai EV Metaplant.’

The EB-5 program, also known as the Immigrant Investor Program, was established in 1990 by Congress to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation via capital investment from immigrant investors. In return for their investments, eligible foreign investors and their families can gain lawful, permanent residency in the U.S.

SRC will be featured in a seminar organized by IIUSA. The seminar will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, at Abuja Continental Hotel, #1 Ladi Kwali Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, starting at 10 AM. A second session will be held in Lagos on Saturday, November 4th, at Lagos Continental Hotel, 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, also beginning at 10 AM.

Discover how this project can offer you and your family the opportunity to enjoy benefits, secure permanent residency, and eventually attain citizenship.

For more information about this project, please visit their website.

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you do your due diligence and proper confirmation. Due diligence is the responsibility of any interested parties

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda
css.php