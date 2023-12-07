Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and “Brotherhood” on Chinasa Anukam’s “Conversations With Friends”

Chinasa Anukam’s guest on this episode of her show “Conversations With Friends” is Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz.

The duo talk about music, football, relationships, Falz’ cooking skills, his knee injury, the perils of getting older, his latest hit single “Ndi Ike,” the thought behind the collaboration on the song, tattoos of his family members, his starring role in the crime thriller “Brotherhood,” and lots more.

