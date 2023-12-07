Connect with us

BN TV

Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and "Brotherhood" on Chinasa Anukam's "Conversations With Friends"

BN TV

Cee C Joins FK Abudu and Jola On Ep. 41 of "ISWIS" Podcast | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Start Your Day Right with Zeelicious Foods’ Crispy Potatoes and Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Recipe!

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired News Style

Ghana's Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

BN TV

Mr Eazi Talks About His Upbringing, Musical Journey, and Gratitude for His Wife's Love on "Afrobeats Intelligence"

BN TV

Tunde Onakoya Shares his Inspirational Journey on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships Style

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Whips Up a Refreshing Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe on Day Two of "25 Days of Christmas"

BN TV

Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and “Brotherhood” on Chinasa Anukam’s “Conversations With Friends”

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Chinasa Anukam’s guest on this episode of her show “Conversations With Friends” is Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz.

The duo talk about music, football, relationships, Falz’ cooking skills, his knee injury, the perils of getting older, his latest hit single “Ndi Ike,” the thought behind the collaboration on the song, tattoos of his family members, his starring role in the crime thriller “Brotherhood,” and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?
css.php