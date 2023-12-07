Connect with us

Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and "Brotherhood" on Chinasa Anukam's "Conversations With Friends"

Start Your Day Right with Zeelicious Foods’ Crispy Potatoes and Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Recipe!

Ghana's Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Mr Eazi Talks About His Upbringing, Musical Journey, and Gratitude for His Wife's Love on "Afrobeats Intelligence"

Tunde Onakoya Shares his Inspirational Journey on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

Kikifoodies Whips Up a Refreshing Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe on Day Two of "25 Days of Christmas"

Cee C Joins FK Abudu and Jola On Ep. 41 of “ISWIS” Podcast | Watch

3 hours ago

Podcast hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are back with the forty-first episode of their podcast, “I Said What I Said (ISWIS).”

In this amazing episode of the podcast, FK and Jollz are joined by Cee C, a lawyer, actress, former Big Brother housemate, and filmmaker.

Cee C brings on her multi-talented nature to help some of the listeners and viewers solve their problems and talks about her life before and after Big Brother, deciding to go back into the bourse for the inaugural All Stars edition of the show. The trio also talks about pocket watchers, dicey best friends, and starting a new career from scratch.

Watch:

Star Features

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?
