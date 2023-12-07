Cee C Joins FK Abudu and Jola On Ep. 41 of “ISWIS” Podcast | Watch

Podcast hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are back with the forty-first episode of their podcast, “I Said What I Said (ISWIS).”

In this amazing episode of the podcast, FK and Jollz are joined by Cee C, a lawyer, actress, former Big Brother housemate, and filmmaker.

Cee C brings on her multi-talented nature to help some of the listeners and viewers solve their problems and talks about her life before and after Big Brother, deciding to go back into the bourse for the inaugural All Stars edition of the show. The trio also talks about pocket watchers, dicey best friends, and starting a new career from scratch.

Watch: