Kikifoodies Presents Day One of “25 Days of Christmas Recipes” featuring a Delicious Giant Meat Pie | Watch

Kikifoodies Presents Day One of "25 Days of Christmas Recipes" featuring a Delicious Giant Meat Pie

It's Slaps, Kisses, and Chaos in Episode 9 of “University of Cruise”

The Hosts of "Shade Corner" Discuss the 'Japa' Syndrome in Nigeria in Episode Six | Watch

AY Joins Toke Makinwa on Episode 14 of “Toke Moments”

Burna Boy Tries Egusi Soup, Nkwobi, Fried Plantains, and Cauliflower Cheese on LADbible

Learn to Cook Delicious Oil-Free Chicken Okro Soup with Ify's Recipe Video

Tosin Shares How To Make Bulgur and Veggies Stir Fry in a Clay Pot | Watch

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Watch the Trailer for "War: Wrath and Revenge," starring Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau & Ayoola Ayolola

Check out Sisi Yemmie’s Delicious Treat for Rice Lovers

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Renowned food content creator Kikifoodies has started a new series titled “25 Days of Christmas Recipe” on her YouTube channel.

In the first episode, she shares an easy-to-follow recipe for making a giant meat pie.

Ingredients

Giant meat pie

500g flour (about 4 cups)
250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)
1 ½ tsp salt
1 teaspoon baking powder (5g)
½ plus 2 tablespoons of water (136 g)

Pie filling 

500g minced beef (0.5kg)
3 tablespoons of oil
1/2 small onion
1 large carrot (diced)
2 medium Irish potatoes
1 teaspoon salt
2 seasoning cubes (knorr beef cubes)
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch
1 ½ cups water
1 egg for egg wash

Watch:

