BN TV
Kikifoodies Presents Day One of “25 Days of Christmas Recipes” featuring a Delicious Giant Meat Pie | Watch
Renowned food content creator Kikifoodies has started a new series titled “25 Days of Christmas Recipe” on her YouTube channel.
In the first episode, she shares an easy-to-follow recipe for making a giant meat pie.
Ingredients
Giant meat pie
500g flour (about 4 cups)
250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)
1 ½ tsp salt
1 teaspoon baking powder (5g)
½ plus 2 tablespoons of water (136 g)
Pie filling
500g minced beef (0.5kg)
3 tablespoons of oil
1/2 small onion
1 large carrot (diced)
2 medium Irish potatoes
1 teaspoon salt
2 seasoning cubes (knorr beef cubes)
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch
1 ½ cups water
1 egg for egg wash
Watch: