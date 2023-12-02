Kikifoodies Presents Day One of “25 Days of Christmas Recipes” featuring a Delicious Giant Meat Pie | Watch

Renowned food content creator Kikifoodies has started a new series titled “25 Days of Christmas Recipe” on her YouTube channel.

In the first episode, she shares an easy-to-follow recipe for making a giant meat pie.

Ingredients

Giant meat pie

500g flour (about 4 cups)

250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)

1 ½ tsp salt

1 teaspoon baking powder (5g)

½ plus 2 tablespoons of water (136 g)

Pie filling

500g minced beef (0.5kg)

3 tablespoons of oil

1/2 small onion

1 large carrot (diced)

2 medium Irish potatoes

1 teaspoon salt

2 seasoning cubes (knorr beef cubes)

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch

1 ½ cups water

1 egg for egg wash

Watch: