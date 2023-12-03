“She loved the dreamer part of me”—Aproko Doctor Gushes Over His Wife on “Tea With Tay”

In this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan is joined by Chinonso Egemba, a medical doctor who uses storytelling to educate Nigerians on health issues and goes by the alias “Aproko Doctor.”

Aproko Doctor opens up about his childhood in Surulere, his university days, how he had to do his first year twice, and how the lack of medical education in the country inspired who he is today.

Aproko Doctor also discusses the positives and downsides of fame, including how he met his wife and their life together, his experience dealing with a life-threatening tumour in his head, turning to God in the face of his health issues, and eventually developing a personal relationship with him.

