It’s Slaps, Kisses, and Chaos in Episode 9 of “University of Cruise”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There’s double unseriousness in the newest episode of the fun-filled series, University of Cruise!

“After the fleeting peace in the previous episode, our rascal undergraduates take an interesting decision. At the beginning, it earns them fame and respect. Afterwards? They are greeted with slaps and threats for their greed.

In the midst of all the drama, the lens focuses on Etim and Flo as they go on a date and enjoy some “intimacy” with each other. Their romance seems to be blooming, irrespective of all obstacles.”

Created by ‘Oma Areh and Executive Produced by ‘Oma Areh and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, “University of Cruise” is directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

Episode 9 airs this Saturday, December 2, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT!

You can catch the repeats on Monday mornings at 9am WAT/10am CAT, Wednesday afternoons at 4pm WAT/5pm CAT, and Friday nights at 9:30pm WAT/10:30pm CAT!

Watch Episode 9 Teaser here:

